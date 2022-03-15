LPL Financial LLC Sells 17,180 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,180 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 48.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after buying an additional 26,415 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 13.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 27.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,309,000 after buying an additional 86,150 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 13.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 15.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.41.

NYSE SHAK opened at $61.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.13. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $130.00. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Shake Shack Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

