LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Shares Down 7.6%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) shares fell 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $17.78. 9,112 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 532,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LXU. TheStreet raised shares of LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. LSB Industries had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 110.90%. The business had revenue of $190.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.10 million. On average, analysts predict that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 9,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 13,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 283.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.