Lumenpulse (TSE:LMP) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.25

Lumenpulse Inc. (TSE:LMP – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$21.25 and traded as high as C$21.27. Lumenpulse shares last traded at C$21.25, with a volume of 43,400 shares.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.25.
Lumenpulse Company Profile (TSE:LMP)
Recommended Stories
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
Receive News & Ratings for Lumenpulse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumenpulse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.