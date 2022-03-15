LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Short Interest Down 23.8% in February

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the February 13th total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 331,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €760.00 ($835.16) to €820.00 ($901.10) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €860.00 ($945.05) to €900.00 ($989.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $635.33.

OTCMKTS LVMUY opened at $128.65 on Tuesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of $119.50 and a twelve month high of $171.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.33 and a 200 day moving average of $154.90.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

