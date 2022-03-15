Macro Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MCESF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.57

Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.57 and traded as high as $3.08. Macro Enterprises shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 2,600 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31.

About Macro Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MCESF)

Macro Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to oil and gas industry. Its projects include Stonefell, Berland River B2, and Farrell Creek. The company was founded on January 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Fort St. John, Canada.

