Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.130-$4.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.46 billion-$24.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.23 billion.

M has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Macy’s from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Macy’s from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE M traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.54. The company had a trading volume of 201,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,006,461. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.76. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $37.95.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. Macy’s’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Macy’s announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after buying an additional 341,243 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 444,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 206,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 57,084 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 129,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 47,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 21,914 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

