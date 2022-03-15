Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 62,733 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,769,708 shares.The stock last traded at $58.65 and had previously closed at $57.07.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGA. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 121.2% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Magna International by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Magna International by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

