MahaDAO (MAHA) Market Cap Achieves $9.59 Million

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. MahaDAO has a market cap of $9.59 million and $6.33 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for $3.12 or 0.00007886 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MahaDAO has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00045183 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,640.80 or 0.06681181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,571.77 or 1.00116086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00040155 BTC.

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

