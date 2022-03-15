Mainframe (MFT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $26.20 Million

Mainframe (MFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Mainframe has traded flat against the US dollar. Mainframe has a market capitalization of $169.51 million and approximately $26.20 million worth of Mainframe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mainframe coin can now be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mainframe Profile

MFT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2018. Mainframe’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Mainframe’s official message board is blog.mainframe.com . The official website for Mainframe is mainframe.com . Mainframe’s official Twitter account is @Mainframe_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mainframe is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

