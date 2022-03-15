Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Receives $181.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,043,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,665,000 after purchasing an additional 222,084 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,436,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $534,415,000 after purchasing an additional 481,951 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,223,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,749,000 after purchasing an additional 106,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,656,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,618,000 after acquiring an additional 13,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,543,000 after acquiring an additional 44,847 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MANH traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $127.58. 5,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.30 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.37. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $113.09 and a 1 year high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.