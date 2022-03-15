MAPS Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $644,244.00 (MAPS)

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 15th. One MAPS coin can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00002013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MAPS has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. MAPS has a total market cap of $33.26 million and $644,244.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006997 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00009850 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007970 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 9,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 42,667,522 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

