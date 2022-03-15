Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Given a C$3.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$3.50 price objective on Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.54.

Shares of MOZ opened at C$2.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$697.36 million and a PE ratio of -76.39. The company has a quick ratio of 17.47, a current ratio of 17.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Marathon Gold has a 52-week low of C$2.13 and a 52-week high of C$3.73.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

