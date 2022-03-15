Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Acquires 46,382 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 209,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,382 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises about 4.1% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $12,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,418,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,705,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,285,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,141,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $494,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,636. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.53. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.45 and a 1 year high of $64.34.

