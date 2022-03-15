Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 22,909 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,765 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,849,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,211 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,642,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,360,000 after purchasing an additional 297,047 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,259,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,955,000 after purchasing an additional 429,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,823,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,215,000 after purchasing an additional 372,174 shares in the last quarter.

BSV traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $78.53. The company had a trading volume of 127,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,080,172. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.49 and a 1 year high of $82.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.89.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

