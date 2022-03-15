Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.17. 16,936,151 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average is $26.28.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.