Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $17.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Marqeta traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 104884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

MQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Marqeta from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Marqeta from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marqeta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Marqeta by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.29.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 16.69% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.79 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

