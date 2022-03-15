Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Up 8.2%

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) shares were up 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.43 and last traded at $65.22. Approximately 498,820 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 12,377,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.63. The stock has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $44,950.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total transaction of $2,579,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,777 shares of company stock worth $13,869,119. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

