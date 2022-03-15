Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $796.29 Million

Equities analysts expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $796.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $792.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $800.34 million. Match Group posted sales of $667.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year sales of $3.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.47.

MTCH stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,716. Match Group has a 52-week low of $84.20 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.91, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 37.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,566,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,506 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $324,212,000. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,358,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 32.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,985 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

