Maxcoin Market Capitalization Tops $309,771.97 (MAX)

Maxcoin (MAX) traded 88.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $309,771.97 and approximately $194.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,822.99 or 1.00111155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00068061 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.72 or 0.00246840 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00011548 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00129428 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.29 or 0.00258604 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004127 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00033170 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

