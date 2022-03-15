MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC) Short Interest Update

MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the February 13th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITC opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. MeaTech 3D has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $11.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MITC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MeaTech 3D during the second quarter worth $252,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MeaTech 3D during the third quarter worth $184,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of MeaTech 3D by 15.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MeaTech 3D during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in MeaTech 3D by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a technology company, focuses on the development and out-licensing of three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes, and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies to manufacture proteins without animal slaughtering. The company engages in developing a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

