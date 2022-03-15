Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MPW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.13.

Shares of MPW opened at $19.99 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.47.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

