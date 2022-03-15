MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.86.

Several research analysts recently commented on MEGEF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Shares of MEGEF opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.