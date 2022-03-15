MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Receives C$17.73 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.88.

MEG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of TSE:MEG traded down C$0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$16.58. 2,231,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,676. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.05. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$6.04 and a one year high of C$21.17. The stock has a market cap of C$5.09 billion and a PE ratio of 18.91.

In related news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,297.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,091,880.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

