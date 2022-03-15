Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,232,500 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the February 13th total of 4,445,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 48.8 days.

OTCMKTS:MPNGF traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.94. The stock had a trading volume of 108,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,981. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average of $30.02. Meituan has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $43.72.

Get Meituan alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Meituan from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Meituan, an investment holding company, provides an e-commerce platform that uses technology to connect consumers and merchants. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food Delivery segment offers food ordering and delivery service through its platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meituan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meituan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.