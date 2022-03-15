Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 205 ($2.67) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 64.72% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.86) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 229.50 ($2.98).

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Shares of MRO opened at GBX 124.45 ($1.62) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £5.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.99. Melrose Industries has a 12 month low of GBX 108 ($1.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 228.09 ($2.97). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 151.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 159.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09.

In related news, insider Heather Lawrence acquired 22,500 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £26,100 ($33,940.18). Also, insider David Lis bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of £46,550 ($60,533.16). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 89,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,000.

Melrose Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.