Mercury NZ Limited (ASX:MCY) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.07

Mercury NZ Limited (ASX:MCY – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0745 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Mercury NZ’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16.

Mercury NZ Company Profile

Mercury NZ Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, trading, and sale of electricity and related activities in New Zealand. The company operates through Generation/Wholesale, Retail, and Others segments. It operates nine hydro generation stations on the Waikato River; and five geothermal generation stations in the central North Island.

