Mercury NZ Limited (ASX:MCY) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.07

Mercury NZ Limited (ASX:MCY – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0745 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Mercury NZ’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16.
Mercury NZ Company Profile (Get Rating)
