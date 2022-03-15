Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the February 13th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

MMSI opened at $61.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 72.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

