Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,739 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $61,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,869 shares of company stock worth $1,740,496. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $187.48. The stock had a trading volume of 770,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,159,820. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.63. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.82 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

