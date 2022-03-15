Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,967 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 0.9% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 57.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. DZ Bank cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $301.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.21. 381,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,159,820. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.82 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,496 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

