Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.158 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

MX opened at C$63.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.07. Methanex has a 52-week low of C$37.85 and a 52-week high of C$70.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.74 billion and a PE ratio of 8.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$60.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$55.81.

In other news, Director Mark Allard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$210,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$947,660.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MX. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Methanex to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Methanex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.18.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

