MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the February 13th total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 123,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 244,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 40,056 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 409,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 12,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Government Markets Income Trust alerts:

MGF stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $3.77. 124,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,597. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $4.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%.

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust (Get Rating)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.