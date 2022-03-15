MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the February 13th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFM. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,657 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,878 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 49,413 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 310,914 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 29,917 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. 25.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MFM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.16. 888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,144. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average of $6.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

