Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.60% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Investec upgraded Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Micro Focus International stock opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. Micro Focus International has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFGP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Micro Focus International by 3,374.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 411,764 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Micro Focus International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Micro Focus International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in Micro Focus International by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 302,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 136,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micro Focus International by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

About Micro Focus International (Get Rating)

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Micro Focus International (MFGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.