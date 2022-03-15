Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.8% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,345,239 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,177,127,000 after buying an additional 203,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.4% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 18,671 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $280.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $300.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.10. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $229.35 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

