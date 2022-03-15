Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lessened by Swarthmore Group Inc.

Swarthmore Group Inc. lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,822 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.8% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $276.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $300.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.10. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $229.35 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.