Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Bought by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,201,601,000 after acquiring an additional 415,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,201,000 after acquiring an additional 86,138 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,651,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,366,000 after acquiring an additional 23,361 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,488,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,965,000 after acquiring an additional 130,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 889,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,162,000 after acquiring an additional 41,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $205.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.64 and a twelve month high of $231.63. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.45.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.49, for a total value of $1,037,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total transaction of $50,405.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,125. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile (Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.