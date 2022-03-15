Mike Rose Acquires 5,000 Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$48.23 per share, with a total value of C$241,154.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,744,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$421,777,043.77.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 30th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$40.72 per share, with a total value of C$203,576.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$38.30 per share, with a total value of C$191,503.50.

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$48.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 1-year low of C$22.59 and a 1-year high of C$53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$46.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 10.47%.

TOU has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$62.50 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.42.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

