Millennium Investment & Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MILC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.39

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and traded as low as $2.70. Millennium Investment & Acquisition shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 5,757 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.39.

About Millennium Investment & Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MILC)

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Co, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. Its assets include Activated Carbon, SMC Global, and cash and short term investments. The company was founded on March 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

