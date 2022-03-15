Millennium Management LLC Acquires 86,261 Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) by 269.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,261 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $630,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLI opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.27. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24.

Hollysys Automation Technologies ( NASDAQ:HOLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $158.76 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Hollysys Automation Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

