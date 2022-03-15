Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,901 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1,080.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.88. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $18.78. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.39 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

CNX Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.