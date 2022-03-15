Millennium Management LLC Buys 37,612 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) by 291.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,612 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cushing Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $562,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,990,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,651,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,988,000 after acquiring an additional 158,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JKS opened at $38.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.40. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $66.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CICC Research raised JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, CIBC raised JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

