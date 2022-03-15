Millennium Management LLC Grows Position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,172 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lemonade by 24.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,457,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,654,000 after acquiring an additional 290,931 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the third quarter worth about $54,772,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lemonade by 151.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 864,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,953,000 after acquiring an additional 520,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lemonade by 60.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,938,000 after acquiring an additional 168,572 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in Lemonade by 12.3% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 408,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,401,000 after acquiring an additional 44,894 shares during the period. 58.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $348,247.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $115.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average is $49.76. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.09.

Several research firms have commented on LMND. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

