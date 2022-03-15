Millennium Management LLC Has $2.48 Million Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,304 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,878,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,288,000 after purchasing an additional 257,469 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,634,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,482,000 after purchasing an additional 199,710 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 643,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,094,000 after purchasing an additional 39,517 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 308.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 37,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 316,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,126,000 after acquiring an additional 30,748 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $81.03 on Tuesday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $72.69 and a 12 month high of $91.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.19.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.