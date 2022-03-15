Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,266 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.09% of J & J Snack Foods worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter worth $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 270.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 20.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

In other news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total transaction of $100,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JJSF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock.

JJSF stock opened at $155.20 on Tuesday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $134.68 and a twelve month high of $181.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.32.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $318.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.63%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distributes frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.