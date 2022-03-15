Millennium Management LLC Purchases 245,266 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 673.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 281,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,266 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 28.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,675,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,756,000 after purchasing an additional 589,614 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 18.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,063,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,212,000 after purchasing an additional 474,911 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 8.6% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,979,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after purchasing an additional 395,239 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 174.9% during the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 595,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 378,817 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 386.0% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 368,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 292,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

CLS opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Celestica had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLS. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

