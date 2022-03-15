Millennium Management LLC Purchases 687,632 Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) by 623.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 797,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 687,632 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Team were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Team by 82.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 268,029 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Team by 2,191.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 401,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 384,183 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Team by 27.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 65,081 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Team by 9.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 216,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 18,211 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Team by 31.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 203,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 48,863 shares during the period. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Team from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of TISI stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. Team, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $12.72.

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

