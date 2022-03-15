Millennium Management LLC Sells 50,110 Shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 220,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,110 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Beyond Air were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XAIR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Beyond Air by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 751,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 27,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Beyond Air by 323.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 138,903 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Beyond Air by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Beyond Air by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 13,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Beyond Air by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. 15.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Beyond Air from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

In other news, Director Robert Carey acquired 10,000 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air stock opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $16.41. The firm has a market cap of $193.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of -0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

