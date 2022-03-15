Millennium Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,760 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CELH. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Celsius by 375.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 702,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,296,000 after buying an additional 554,872 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the third quarter worth about $49,910,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Celsius by 71.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,900,000 after purchasing an additional 341,852 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 89.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 507,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,759,000 after purchasing an additional 240,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celsius by 61.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 549,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,472,000 after purchasing an additional 208,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $42.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.63 and a beta of 2.06. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.45 and a 1 year high of $110.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.69.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.09 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CELH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

