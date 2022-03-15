Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Short Interest Update

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 83.0% from the February 13th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

HIE stock opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32.

Get Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

In related news, Director James E. Hillman bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIE. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 355.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 21,302 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.