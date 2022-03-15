Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

UTRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Minerva Surgical from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Minerva Surgical in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Minerva Surgical from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Minerva Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.70.

UTRS stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. Minerva Surgical has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTRS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $386,000. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

